Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Quite nice for July! I could probably take somewhat cooler temperatures.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.
  • Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. PM storm? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Forecast in detail

With high temperature averages of 90 degrees through the next few weeks, any day below that is a gift of sorts. This one ups it further by also delivering relatively dry air as well. It’s a short break, though, so try to get out there today and enjoy it. High heat and humidity are back as soon as tomorrow.

Today (Saturday): There might be some July days that are nicer, but not many. Sunshine is nearly wall-to-wall, and humidity is down behind a cold front. Highs reach the mid-80s in most spots. Just grab the sunscreen if headed out! Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds are turning to come from the south. That’s a sign of a return of higher moisture and hotter temperatures. With a few clouds rolling by, lows dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): If you remember yesterday, you can get the general idea for tomorrow. Very similar, with high humidity and temperatures rising to around 90 for highs. Some late-day or evening storms may move in from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Once any evening storms end, it’s partly cloudy overnight. Muggy conditions mean soupy lows in the near 70 to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Given that we’re moving through the hottest time of year, it’s probably no surprise that Monday and Tuesday both feature heat. Humidity also remains high, which means afternoon thunderstorms are possible both days. Temperatures head for near 90 to the low 90s on Monday, and probably a little hotter Tuesday. Confidence: Medium