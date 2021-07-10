Today (Saturday): There might be some July days that are nicer, but not many. Sunshine is nearly wall-to-wall, and humidity is down behind a cold front. Highs reach the mid-80s in most spots. Just grab the sunscreen if headed out! Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds are turning to come from the south. That’s a sign of a return of higher moisture and hotter temperatures. With a few clouds rolling by, lows dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): If you remember yesterday, you can get the general idea for tomorrow. Very similar, with high humidity and temperatures rising to around 90 for highs. Some late-day or evening storms may move in from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Once any evening storms end, it’s partly cloudy overnight. Muggy conditions mean soupy lows in the near 70 to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Given that we’re moving through the hottest time of year, it’s probably no surprise that Monday and Tuesday both feature heat. Humidity also remains high, which means afternoon thunderstorms are possible both days. Temperatures head for near 90 to the low 90s on Monday, and probably a little hotter Tuesday. Confidence: Medium