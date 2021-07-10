Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mostly clear to start the night with increasing clouds overnight. Mild with increasing humidity by daybreak. Lows will be right around 70 downtown and the mid-60s elsewhere. Humidity values will be nearly at 100 percent, so some areas of patchy fog are likely.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly sunny to start the day, with chances at showers and storms increasing by the afternoon. A few of these storms may reach the severe threshold. Warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s. The combination will push heat indexes past the 100-degree mark at times. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the evening hours, drying out overnight but staying muggy with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid-70s.
