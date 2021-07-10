While the west bakes once again, we ended up with some pretty pleasant weather today as far as July standards go. Humidity will be on the rise tomorrow as a stalled-out warm front works its way back into our region. Dew points will be in the uncomfortable range tomorrow and tomorrow night for sure. And the extra unstable air mass could lead to some heavy showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. It should be a much more typical July outcome than today.

Through Tonight: Mostly clear to start the night with increasing clouds overnight. Mild with increasing humidity by daybreak. Lows will be right around 70 downtown and the mid-60s elsewhere. Humidity values will be nearly at 100 percent, so some areas of patchy fog are likely.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly sunny to start the day, with chances at showers and storms increasing by the afternoon. A few of these storms may reach the severe threshold. Warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s. The combination will push heat indexes past the 100-degree mark at times. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the evening hours, drying out overnight but staying muggy with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid-70s.

