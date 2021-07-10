Particularly impressive amid the episode of heat, which in some areas is a once-in-20-year event, is the magnitude of the warm overnight lows. Many locales aren’t dropping below 80 degrees at night, the lack of an adequate cooling period providing little respite for the elderly and other vulnerable groups without access to cooling. That opportunity for nocturnal cooling is vital in maintaining a safe body temperature. Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and most of Europe.