Through tonight: Mostly sunny and sticky for the rest of the daylight hours. A slight chance at some isolated storms and downpours developing in the evening hours, especially north and west of the city. Otherwise, partly cloudy and quite warm and humid overnight. Lows in the city won’t drop below 75, with low 70s elsewhere. Dew point values will hover in the low to mid-70s, and low clouds/patchy fog could develop.
Tomorrow (Monday): Another sunny, hot and sticky day. Early-morning haze will burn off quickly, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the duration. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s, and with high humidity, heat indexes will range from 100 to 105 degrees at times. Just a slight chance at a shower or two in the late afternoon. Warm and muggy again in the evening, with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Don’t forget about the record-high overnight temperatures: As has been mentioned on these pages before, one of the overlooked effects of heat waves is just how hot it remains after the sun goes down. For example, last night, Death Valley had an overnight low of 107 degrees, which broke a few records.
