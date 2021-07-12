Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day is more or less a carbon copy of Monday, but it may be a degree or two higher, pushing a few folks into the upper 90s for highs. Add in the humidity, and we’re likely to see some 105-heat-index values that may prompt some heat advisories for parts of the region. Storms that flare up late in the day are probably pretty isolated with coverage increasing some toward the Mason-Dixon Line. Confidence: Medium-High