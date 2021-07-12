Today (Monday): If you’re outside for any length of time today, it won’t be long before you want to shower. The sun beats down, and the humidity is thick (dew points 71 to 74), making afternoon highs near 95 feel like 100 to 105. The chance of a cooling late-day storm is just 20 percent. Breezes from the southwest at 5 to 10 offer little relief. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Any pop-up storms fade as the sun sets. Skies are partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures settling in the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day is more or less a carbon copy of Monday, but it may be a degree or two higher, pushing a few folks into the upper 90s for highs. Add in the humidity, and we’re likely to see some 105-heat-index values that may prompt some heat advisories for parts of the region. Storms that flare up late in the day are probably pretty isolated with coverage increasing some toward the Mason-Dixon Line. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few storms could linger into the evening. Outside of those, skies are partly cloudy with lows again in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday produces a bit more cloud cover than Monday and Tuesday, but it’s just as humid and almost as hot. Highs should reach the low- to mid-90s with heat-index values topping 100. During the afternoon and evening, scattered storms are a good bet, a few of which may be quite heavy. Storms wane in the evening with clearing overnight and lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High
Thursday may be modestly less humid (dew points 65 to 70), and we should catch a break from storm chances with highs in the low 90s. After another warm summer night with lows in the 70s, the humidity (dew points over 70) is back in force Friday, and it’s a hot one with highs near 95. A few storms could fire up late. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend gets off to steamy start with partly sunny skies and humid highs near 95 on Saturday. Scattered storms could be numerous toward late afternoon and evening. Another warm July night follows with lows on the 70s. On Sunday, it may be somewhat less hot and humid, with highs closer to 90 and just a small chance of storms late (mainly in our southern areas). Confidence: Medium