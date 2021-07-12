While any significant record-setting temperatures in Death Valley since Friday are preliminary and require validation from the World Meteorological Organization, the measurements at Stovepipe Wells are probably legitimate as they were produced from the U.S. Climate Reference Network, considered the gold standard for weather observation. The network relies on high quality instruments that monitor weather in stable, undisturbed locations, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Temperatures are computed based on the output of three independent thermometers.