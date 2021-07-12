The instigating weather map feature is a west-to-east stationary front, which is draped just north of the city. That stalled front allows waves of rain and thunderstorms to ride along it, a phenomenon called the “training,” or repeating storms drenching the same areas time and time again. About 16 inches of water are trapped in the soil, about two or three inches more than average and in the top 2 percent of soil moisture values measured by NASA. That makes it easier for new rains to trigger flooding, while also replenishing moisture in the atmosphere and enhancing future rains.