Through Tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening, probably diminishing with sunset, if not before. Any could be strong to briefly severe, with strong winds the main threat. A majority of this activity will end up staying north and west of the city. Once we get past the evening, skies will trend clearer. Lows will dip to a range of about 72-79. Winds will be light from the south and southwest after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be one of those days you know will be a scorcher as soon as the sun comes up. With few clouds to hold readings back, highs will end up in the mid-90s in most places. We should see some storms fire up to the west during the afternoon and they may track into the region over time. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph, with gusts past 20 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are both low.
Weather wars: Last week, the New York Times took a look at the weather enterprise as Fox Weather revs up. Today, the founder of AccuWeather responded.
