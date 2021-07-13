Thunderstorms in Alaska are a relatively common occurrence, flaring up annually over the remote wildness that makes up the North Slope. Some produce lightning strikes that ignite wildfires and require assistance flown in from other states.
What made Monday’s storms so unusual, however, is just how far north the storms ventured — well north of Prudhoe Bay, directly over sea ice. The Weather Service in Fairbanks estimates that thunderstorms like that may develop so far north only once or twice every decade.
Additional storms were erupting in the Chukchi Sea east of Russia and Siberia on Tuesday evening, drifting toward northern Alaska and Point Barrow once again.
Unusually warm air has helped fuel the storms. On Monday, Prudhoe Bay rose to a toasty 73 degrees.
“The setup associated with the record temps originated from a thermal low over Eastern Siberia,” Jason Ahsenmacher, lead meteorologist at the Weather Service in Fairbanks, wrote in an email. A thermal low is a weak low-pressure system induced by exceptional heating, the warmth forcing air to rise and expand, creating a relative pressure deficit near the ground that draws in air from all directions.
Meanwhile, several disturbances were transiting the Arctic, including one with divergent flow at high altitudes. That spreading of the wind at the mid- to upper levels of the atmosphere created an almost vacuum-like effect, making it easier for surface pockets of air to rise. That effect also amplified a river of warm, moist air being tugged northward, providing copious fuel for fledgling downpours and thunderstorms to feed on.
“Moreover, southwest winds will also have a downslope warming/adiabatic compression component which aided in pushing temps to record levels,” Ahsenmacher wrote. In other words, the air cresting over Alaska’s North Slope blowing in from the south sunk as it reached lower elevations, causing it to warm.
Vaisala, a company that operates a Global Lightning Detection Network, has picked up about 1,613 lightning events north of Alaska and in far Northwest Canada since 5 a.m. Monday, according to Chris Vagasky, the firm’s lightning solutions manager. About 1,210 of those were cloud to groundstrokes or, in many instances, cloud to ice.
Vagasky wrote in an email that high-latitude lightning by itself isn’t that rare, and that lightning storms routinely move off Alaska over the Arctic Ocean. But he said it was unusual for there to be such an unstable air mass over the Arctic Ocean generating its own lightning. “That’s what made this case more unique,” he wrote.
Two years ago, Alaska forecasters were astonished when lightning struck considerably farther north — near 85 degrees north latitude, or within 300 miles of the North Pole. The Weather Service wrote that it was “one of the furthest north lightning strikes in Alaska forecaster memory.”
The episode accompanied a period of exceptional temperatures and rapid ice melt in the Arctic, which is in a long-term rapid decline thanks to rising temperatures induced by human-caused climate change.