Today (Tuesday): Skies are partly sunny amid the heat and mugginess. Highs reach the low to mid-90s, which feel like 100-plus with the humidity (dew points in the low 70s). Isolated to widely scattered late-day thunderstorms could emerge again (20 to 30 percent chance), especially west and north of Washington. Stay safe in the sun and hydrate when outdoors for extended periods of time. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Isolated evening storms are possible, but otherwise, another warm, muggy overnight, with lows ranging through the 70s along with light breezes from the south and southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny in the morning, but more clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms (40 to 50 percent chance); the coverage of storms should be somewhat greater than Tuesday. Highs should be in the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity (dew points near 70). Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: An evening shower or storm is possible, but otherwise, a partly cloudy night is favored with moderately muggy lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday is still a hot day under partly to mostly sunny skies, but humidity peels back just a bit (dew points range from 65 to 70 degrees) for somewhat lower heat index values. Thursday night sees lows in the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday features another injection of uncomfortable, high humidity with dew points into the low 70s again with partly to mostly sunny skies. The potential for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms returns (30 percent chance). Highs in the low to maybe mid-90s could push heat indexes into the low 100s again. A muggy Friday night following any evening shower or storm activity with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend looks wetter, but not a complete washout. Skies range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times with afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm chances each day; storm chances are higher Saturday (60 to 70 percent) than Sunday (40 percent chance). Highs may still manage to reach the low 90s on Saturday. Sunday should see highs in the upper 80s to around 90. After any evening storms on Saturday, skies are partly cloudy, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium