The weekend looks wetter, but not a complete washout. Skies range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times with afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm chances each day; storm chances are higher Saturday (60 to 70 percent) than Sunday (40 percent chance). Highs may still manage to reach the low 90s on Saturday. Sunday should see highs in the upper 80s to around 90. After any evening storms on Saturday, skies are partly cloudy, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium