Through Tonight: There’s just a small chance of a pop-up storm or two through the evening. Any storm can have heavy rain and plentiful lightning, plus some strong winds. Otherwise, hazy skies will range from partly to mostly clear. Lows will be spread across the 70s. Winds will be light from the south and southwest.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): You’ll feel the sauna-like humidity as you wander out in the morning. After a few minutes, the indoors will probably pull you back in because it will feel pretty gross outdoors. Clouds will bubble during the heat of the day. Highs will be mainly in the lower 90s. Some storms may pop up in the afternoon. Like recent days, activity will be hit-or-miss, but there are some signs that it might be more focused locally and that any storm could be strong. Winds will come from the southwest, around 5 to 10 mph.
London flooding: A number of big cities have been struck by flooding recently. Yesterday was London’s turn. London’s fire and rescue service responded to at least 150 calls, and Tube stations were flooded.
