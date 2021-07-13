Even Denver is under an air quality alert, but that’s for ozone, which can pool in the area amid hot, stagnant air — not the fine particulate matter spewed by wildfires to the west. Still, weather forecasters in the Mile High City are dealing with smoke impacts. The Weather Service in Boulder, Colo., is expecting the shade cast by the smoke to trim a degree or two off afternoon high temperatures. Denver will probably climb into the lower 90s Tuesday.