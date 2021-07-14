Today (Wednesday): It’s still hot and humid, just not quite as steamy as yesterday. Highs should reach the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and high humidity, but not as tropical as yesterday (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 today, versus mid-70s yesterday). That’s still humid enough for an afternoon heat index into the mid-90s, with light winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. A few hit-or-miss storms seem likely midafternoon into early evening, especially around 4 to 8 p.m., with damaging winds possible. Confidence: Medium-High