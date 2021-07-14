Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers and storms are out of here by sunset if not sooner. Before that, any storm that occurs could be strong to locally severe, featuring lots of lightning, heavy rain and isolated damaging gusts. Overnight, partly cloudy and perhaps a few patches of fog late. Lows are near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are light and variable outside any storms.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s probably sunnier than today on the whole, with less of a storm risk. Otherwise, our ugly weather continues as highs soar toward the low 90s. Any storm is isolated as most spots stay dry. Winds are from the southwest around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Grass and tree pollen are low.
