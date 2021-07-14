Billings, Mont. is predicted to hit 103 degrees on Sunday, with 104 degrees in Boise and 102 in Salt Lake City. All three locations could rival or match those numbers on Monday and Tuesday. This past Tuesday, Salt Lake City topped 100 degrees for the 15th time this year and the upcoming heat wave is expected to bring it “within striking distance” of its all-time record of 21 occurrences, according to the Weather Service. That same day Salt Lake City set Utah’s highest low temperature on record, only dropping to 82 degrees.