Midwest showers start heading our way on Saturday. Sunshine is still likely to be plentiful enough in the early day to push highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most of the showers or storms develop in the afternoon, and some locally heavy downpours are quite possible given the high humidity; isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. The showers could linger well into the night but become much less intense. Lows are upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High