Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 91-95
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows: 70-76
  • Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, isolated late-day shower possible. Highs: 92-96

Forecast in detail

It is the heart of summer, so complaining about the heat and humidity is probably not appropriate. Showers and storms are minimal the next two days but become much more numerous Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with heavy downpours possible and perhaps flooding. The rain might cut short pool time, but at least it holds the heat in check.

Today (Thursday): A few patches of fog quickly disappear and sunshine dominates the day. A few clouds pop up later in the afternoon but are unlikely to muster a shower. Humidity remains high; nearly calm winds offer minimal relief. Highs reach the low to mid-90s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a few clouds allow a good view of the waxing crescent moon. Winds are minimal. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of sun with a few clouds building in the afternoon heat. Highs top out in the low to mid-90s. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the day, but chances are only around 20 percent. Light winds come from the southwest and humidity levels remain high. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Most clouds dissipate after sundown. Temperatures only slow fall, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Midwest showers start heading our way on Saturday. Sunshine is still likely to be plentiful enough in the early day to push highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most of the showers or storms develop in the afternoon, and some locally heavy downpours are quite possible given the high humidity; isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. The showers could linger well into the night but become much less intense. Lows are upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Partly cloudy skies and a resurgence of showers or storms are likely on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are quite possible, and we’ll need to monitor the potential for flooding. The rain should hold highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but humidity is as painful as ever. Showers gradually taper off overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is another day of scattered showers and storms, most numerous in the afternoon, with highs mainly in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium