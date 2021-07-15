Maribeth Stolzenburg, a research professor in physics at the University of Mississippi, thinks that the ball was struck. She argues that, as a “stepped leader,” or the start of a lightning bolt, propagated down from the cloud, a “return stroke” began leaping up from the ground to meet it. The golf ball may have been a natural connection point for the return stroke, which subsequently means it would have become part of the path that the fully-connected lightning channel took.