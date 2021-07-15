Eighteen-year-old Tomas Gomez was enjoying a fun night out with friends at the San Antonio-based driving range last Friday when Mother Nature decided to crash the party. As the skies above opened up, Gomez decided to drive one last shot. That’s when the scene turned to mayhem.
An enormous flash of light blinded Gomez and his friends, an Earth-shattering clap of thunder shaking the ground simultaneously. Beads of electricity traced a channel through midair, fading a second or two after the strike. After the initial shock — no pun intended — of what happened, Gomez and his friends can be heard shouting and clamoring before vacating the premises. That’s right around the time they realized that they had captured the remarkable scene on camera.
(Caution: background music contains strong language.)
Social media quickly lit up with commentary, some joking that Gomez belonged in a scene from Caddy Shack while others admonished Topgolf. The company did work to make it clear that they evacuated patrons immediately after the strike, but experts think that measure came too late.
Whether the golf ball actually got struck is debatable. Some experts, like John Jensenius, a retired lightning safety specialist with the National Weather Service, think it wasn’t the golf ball that got struck, but rather a tall pole in the background obscured by the heavy rain.
He noted that the lightning’s contact point seems lower in the video than the curved path traced by the golf ball.
“Everything I see would indicate that lightning is striking something tall, fixed object in the background,” wrote Jensenius. “Pictures from Topgolf show tall poles surrounding the facility, which very likely is what was struck.”
Jensenius explained that, if lightning had struck the ball, the electric channel wouldn’t terminate in midair at the golf ball — it would continue to the ground. That’s typically the case with airplanes, and would certainly be with a golf ball. Lightning exists to balance or redistribute charge. Ordinarily the greatest imbalance exists between the cloud and a ground-based object.
Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala, which operates a global lightning network, also expressed the view that it was more likely that the back fence pole was struck than the ball, in a tweet.
Maribeth Stolzenburg, a research professor in physics at the University of Mississippi, thinks that the ball was struck. She argues that, as a “stepped leader,” or the start of a lightning bolt, propagated down from the cloud, a “return stroke” began leaping up from the ground to meet it. The golf ball may have been a natural connection point for the return stroke, which subsequently means it would have become part of the path that the fully-connected lightning channel took.
“The ball does not need to have any charge to be struck,” she wrote in an email.
Regardless, Gomez and his friends were lucky to not have been directly impacted by the strike. Even if not hit directly, they could have been injured had the charge traveled through the ground or structures. Heading indoors and remaining away from metal objects or electrical appliances is always the safest bet during a thunderstorm.
“The golfer and friends in the video are EXTREMELY fortunate to have not been struck themselves AND to not have been harmed by the very nearby stroke,” wrote Stolzenburg. “Obviously, they were not in a safe location. Lightning is deadly, and a thunderstorm that close should have driven them inside to safety many minutes before that ‘last shot’!!! I am glad they live to tell the tale.”
At least two people have been killed in the U.S. so far this year by lightning, including a 66-year-old man golfing in New Jersey during the second week of June. Days later, a 15-year-old girl suffered a fatal strike while swimming in the waters off Tybee Island, S.C., during a thunderstorm.
On the Topgolf website, the company writes “unless it’s an extreme weather event, nothing can stop a good time...”
Topgolf later posted an update on Tiktok within which a patron claimed to find a blackened, charred golf ball left after last Friday’s electrifying experience. It’s unclear whether this was the golf ball impacted by lightning.
