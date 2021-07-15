Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Any isolated showers or storms will diminish with sunset. Some briefly heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind is possible with any storm. Overnight there will be plenty of clear skies, with some clouds blowing by at times. It will be muggy, helping keep temperatures from falling below a range of low 70s to upper 70s. Winds will be light after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): More haze. More heat. More humidity. You know the drill. Skies will be partly sunny or better most of the day as temperatures rise to the low and mid-90s for highs. Winds will be from the southwest, around five to 10 mph. An isolated shower or storm late in the day can’t be ruled out.
Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Europe flooding: At least 63 people have died in severe weather across parts of Europe, with Germany hit particularly hard. About 70 or more people are missing after rainfall of an intensity surpassing any seen in a century.
