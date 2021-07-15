Thunderstorm views are usually better from jets than from land, particularly in the D.C. area, which often has a hazy, humid layer of atmosphere with low clouds near the ground that obscures the view of clouds above.
The pilot supplied one additional piece of information; we were flying circles south of Dulles Airport. So that gave me a point of reference from where we would begin to fly around the storm to land.
After about 20 minutes, the pilot announced we were going to begin our descent to Dulles Airport. He chose to fly around the west side of the storm and land from the north.
The storm I photographed was part of a complex that transited Washington’s western and southern suburbs Wednesday. It toppled trees around Fredericksburg, where wind gusts were clocked to 63 mph, and in many places in Southern Maryland.
Our jet hugged the edge of the thunderstorm, which provided great views of the storm from different altitudes and angles. For the first time, I viewed a rainbow from above.
I recorded a 10-minute video of our landing at Dulles. I compressed the video into a 40 second time-lapse that shows multiple views of the storm (see below). Unfortunately, the video is bumpy due to turbulence and the jet’s quick movements during its descent.
If time, money and the Federal Aviation Administration were not a factor, I’d choose to storm chase in a jet almost every time. But in the meantime, I’m always happy to photograph storm clouds from jets during my business trips and vacations. The views are fantastic.
This is a time-lapse video of Flight UA 6237 landing at Dulles Airport as a thunderstorm departs. Ten minutes of video are compressed into 40 seconds. (Kevin Ambrose)