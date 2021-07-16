We only have a slight chance at seeing an anvil from a thunderstorm cloud today but this weekend rain chances rise with more numerous and heavier rains. Saturday seems mostly dry with a late-day storm threat that may move in from the west. As the front hangs out, by Sunday we could even see some patchy flooding. Low to maybe mostly mid-90s the next couple days may feel slightly better with today’s low humidity (dew points under 70 degrees!) compared to tomorrow’s return to July sultriness.