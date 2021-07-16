Today’s daily digit

3/10: Hot 90s once again. But it’s also not quite as muggy, with dew points slipping below the 70-degree mark. Rain chances are slim. Only a quick shower or storm possible.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Low to mid-90s.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-70s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny with increasing rain chances late day. Highs: Low to mid-90s.
  • Sunday: Showers likely, some storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Forecast in detail

We only have a slight chance at seeing an anvil from a thunderstorm cloud today but this weekend rain chances rise with more numerous and heavier rains. Saturday seems mostly dry with a late-day storm threat that may move in from the west. As the front hangs out, by Sunday we could even see some patchy flooding. Low to maybe mostly mid-90s the next couple days may feel slightly better with today’s low humidity (dew points under 70 degrees!) compared to tomorrow’s return to July sultriness.

Today (Friday): It’s hot with a bit less humidity (dew points below 70 degrees). Thank goodness. Skies are sunnier more often than not but we do have to deal with some clouds potentially popping up late morning into the afternoon — plus smoky haze from western wildfires. High temperatures are in the low to mid-90s with southwest breezes near 10 mph. A quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out anytime after late morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any last shower or storm quickly dissipates. Skies turn partly cloudy. We only slowly fall toward predawn low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Light south breezes slowly calm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Early sunshine starts getting clouded up midday. High temperatures again eye the low to mid-90s with a return of oppressive humidity (dew points approaching mid-70s) making it feel around 100 degrees. Showers and storms should hold off for the afternoon hours. A couple wind gusts could near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms could linger well into the night but should become much less intense by midnight. Low temperatures bottom out again in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Skies are partly cloudy at best as showers and storms dot our day, especially the afternoon hours. Strong storms before sunset could produce some damaging wind gusts and especially heavy rain. Some of this may evolve into flooding downpours. Clouds and rain chances should hold high temperatures back into the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity feels oppressive with mid-70s dew points possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Showers and storms should gradually taper off, and skies should stay mostly cloudy. Low temperatures cool a bit, to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Showers and storms remain possible Monday and Tuesday as slightly less humid and a touch cooler air tries to make its way into the region after Monday. This attempt at less summery-feeling air is partially responsible for the potentially unsettled conditions for a couple days, but it could be worth it. Stay tuned for tweaks to the specifics and details as we get closer. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Confidence: Medium