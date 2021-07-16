Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): It’s hot with a bit less humidity (dew points below 70 degrees). Thank goodness. Skies are sunnier more often than not but we do have to deal with some clouds potentially popping up late morning into the afternoon — plus smoky haze from western wildfires. High temperatures are in the low to mid-90s with southwest breezes near 10 mph. A quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out anytime after late morning. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Any last shower or storm quickly dissipates. Skies turn partly cloudy. We only slowly fall toward predawn low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Light south breezes slowly calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Early sunshine starts getting clouded up midday. High temperatures again eye the low to mid-90s with a return of oppressive humidity (dew points approaching mid-70s) making it feel around 100 degrees. Showers and storms should hold off for the afternoon hours. A couple wind gusts could near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers and storms could linger well into the night but should become much less intense by midnight. Low temperatures bottom out again in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Skies are partly cloudy at best as showers and storms dot our day, especially the afternoon hours. Strong storms before sunset could produce some damaging wind gusts and especially heavy rain. Some of this may evolve into flooding downpours. Clouds and rain chances should hold high temperatures back into the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity feels oppressive with mid-70s dew points possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday night: Showers and storms should gradually taper off, and skies should stay mostly cloudy. Low temperatures cool a bit, to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Showers and storms remain possible Monday and Tuesday as slightly less humid and a touch cooler air tries to make its way into the region after Monday. This attempt at less summery-feeling air is partially responsible for the potentially unsettled conditions for a couple days, but it could be worth it. Stay tuned for tweaks to the specifics and details as we get closer. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Confidence: Medium