It’s the fourth intense heat event to strike western parts of the Lower 48 in just the past five weeks. Last week, Las Vegas soared to 117 degrees, reaching its warmest temperature ever recorded.
This heat wave will not be quite as intense as the previous three but threatens to exacerbate the region’s historic drought and wildfire situation. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 70 large fires are burning across a dozen states. On Thursday, the center moved Oregon and Washington state to “Preparedness Level 5,” the highest level, based on the amount of wildfire activity and need for firefighting resources.
Meanwhile, “an enormous area of smoke of varying density covers much of the U.S.," wrote the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, contributing to degraded air quality in some areas.
The setup
The incoming heat wave was merely in its formative stages on Friday, but by late this weekend will be bringing highs topping 100 degrees to more than 15 million people. The heat dome will take shape over the Four Corners region before intensifying and moving northwestward.
The intensity of heat domes can be judged by the extent to which they expand the atmosphere vertically due to heating. In extreme northern Montana and southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, that key level will peak the equivalent of four football fields higher in altitude than average.
The heat dome will stay in place for much of the workweek, meaning a prolonged period of abnormally high temperatures in the northern Rockies and southern Canada. Its intensity will decrease some as the week wears on, and it’s forecast to migrate south toward the Southern Plains by the weekend.
The impacts
The heat dome will generate dangerously hot surface temperatures for some in places that aren’t necessarily accustomed to the heat. Excessive heat watches are up across eastern Montana and for parts of Idaho as well.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” warned the National Weather Service office in Glasgow, Mont. The city is expected to nab four consecutive days at or above the century mark through Tuesday, with a high of 104 degrees on Monday. That will still fall a bit shy of the record 107 degree reading that occurred on that date in 1941.
Little relief is in sight toward the end of next week; the Weather Service in Billings is already considering extending their excessive heat headlines through then, noting “record highs will be met or broken at times.”
Billings is slated to hit 104 degrees on Sunday and 105 on Monday. During the peak of the heat wave into early next week, it may not drop below 70 degrees at night. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but in that part of the world, it is — overnight lows, even in July, usually dip into the upper 50s at night, meaning many residents don’t have air conditioning.
On Monday, Billings could be as hot or hotter than Phoenix.
Boise and Salt Lake City will also peak in the lower 100s on Sunday and could stay near 100 degrees for most of next week. Salt Lake City has already hit 100 degrees 15 times this year, and this heat wave is expected to bring it “within striking distance” of its record of 21 occurrences, according to the Weather Service.
Excessive heat watches are also up in eastern Idaho. “No matter how you look at it, it’s going to be hot and it’s important to start messaging this now,” wrote the Weather Service in Pocatello.
Heat warnings also cover much of south central Canada from southern Alberta to southwest Ontario.
Coast-to-coast wildfire smoke
Meanwhile, copious amounts of wildfire smoke are clogging the skies over the West, streaming north and gathering over the Hudson Bay and even wafting east and bringing a thin veil of overcast to the Mid-Atlantic.
Rampant wildfire activity, some extreme, continues in the West, including in south central Oregon, where the Bootleg Fire has already torched nearly a quarter million acres. It exploded in size last weekend. Seven of the blazes in the West have burned at least 50,000 acres.
Fires are made larger and more intense by the excessive heat, which helps desiccate, or dry, vegetation on the ground and makes it easier for wildfires to spread. Meanwhile, 64 percent of the West is experiencing an extreme or exceptional drought — the two most severe categories. This dry weather fosters hotter temperatures, which reinforces the seemingly unbreakable cycle. Human-caused climate change intensifies both hot weather and drought which, in turn, increases the risks of wildfires.
Air quality alerts are in effect in Oregon, where smoke could “irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions,” according to the Weather Service. Similar alerts, driven by high concentrations of fine particulate matter lofted by the fires, blanketed much of the Columbia River Basin in northern Idaho and western Montana. Even northern Minnesota was under an air quality alert as wildfire smoke drifted down from Canada.
Residents in Alberta reported smoky skies and enough ground-level pollutants to cause one’s eyes to sting. Air quality advisories cover much of south central and southwest Canada.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.