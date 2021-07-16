Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: An isolated storm may pop up before sunset. I’d not even expect that at this point, though. Skies are partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows range across the 70s as higher humidity sloshes back into the area. Winds are light from the south and southwest after dark.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another hot one with lots of sunshine. Our slight respite in super-high humidity is over with dew points past 70. Bubbly clouds in the afternoon eventually give way to some showers and storms as highs reach the low and mid-90s. Those showers and storms probably last into the evening, and maybe longer. Any storm can be strong, with heavy rain, lightning and possibly some damaging wind.
Sunday: We’re looking a bit better to end the weekend than we initially did. Latest weather modeling suggests a front will get far enough south to let us dry out a bit. Still, some showers are possible, but they may end up mainly south and east. We’ll need to keep an eye peeled for more shifts, just in case. The heat wave should break, with highs heading for the mid- to upper 80s.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed and tree pollen are low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.