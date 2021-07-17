That unfavorable recipe for storms looks to remain dominant through the end of July, but there are signs that August could be a bit different. Already, the ocean is replete with fuel to sustain more significant storms — much of the central Atlantic is unusually mild, though there are some comparatively cool spots along the periphery of the Gulf of Mexico — and the waters will continue to warm beneath the summer sun. In two to three weeks’ time, meanwhile, the atmosphere could begin to awaken.