Tonight: Showers and storms are likely during the evening and potentially into the night. It’s probably a situation where the storms are a bit hit-or-miss, but some places get slammed in a short period. As much as two or three inches may fall in the heaviest activity, potentially leading to localized flash flooding. Otherwise, a general quarter inch to an inch where it rains, and some spots don’t see much at all. It’s humid through the night, with the front passing sometime near dawn. Lows reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High