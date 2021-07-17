Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

* Severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. | Heat advisory until 8 p.m. for the District and points east of Interstate 95 | Flash flood watch this afternoon into the overnight *

The hot and sticky weather will come to an end over the next few hours, but not without a bang. A decently unstable atmosphere combined with an approaching cold front has put our region under the threat of some severe weather this evening, particularly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Any severe storms that do develop will likely feature periods of heavy rain, which could lead to some flash/urban flooding situations, as well as small hail and gusty winds. Sunday is a brand new day, featuring a brand new air mass that will be noticeably less muggy and much more stable overall.

Through tonight: Thunderstorms will continue to develop along and ahead of the approaching cold front. Some of these storms may reach the severe threshold, with heavy downpours, flash flooding and gusty winds being the main hazards. Look for storms to pop around the D.C. area sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Storms will be ending before midnight, leaving us with a mild and sticky overnight period. Lows will range from 70 to 74 degrees with high dew points, gradually falling off toward the predawn hours.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The cold front will move through in the early-morning hours and clear out the hot and humid weather, leaving behind partly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will top out in the mid-80s, with a refreshing northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. It will be mostly cloudy and seasonable Sunday night, with lows right around 70 degrees.

Record warmth in Northern Ireland: If you’ve been watching the British Open, you will have noticed just how warm and sunny the weather has been across the United Kingdom this weekend. The pristine weather peaked Saturday and looks to have resulted in the warmest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

