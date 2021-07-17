Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Thunderstorms will continue to develop along and ahead of the approaching cold front. Some of these storms may reach the severe threshold, with heavy downpours, flash flooding and gusty winds being the main hazards. Look for storms to pop around the D.C. area sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Storms will be ending before midnight, leaving us with a mild and sticky overnight period. Lows will range from 70 to 74 degrees with high dew points, gradually falling off toward the predawn hours.
Tomorrow (Sunday): The cold front will move through in the early-morning hours and clear out the hot and humid weather, leaving behind partly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will top out in the mid-80s, with a refreshing northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. It will be mostly cloudy and seasonable Sunday night, with lows right around 70 degrees.
Record warmth in Northern Ireland: If you’ve been watching the British Open, you will have noticed just how warm and sunny the weather has been across the United Kingdom this weekend. The pristine weather peaked Saturday and looks to have resulted in the warmest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland.
