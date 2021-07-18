Today (Sunday): As our robust cold front moves further away from the region, skies should partially clear as breezes come from the west-northwest around 10-20 mph. That means comfortably warm temperatures with highs heading for the mid- to upper 80s under partly sunny skies, and noticeably lower humidity with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Most of us probably stay dry but can’t completely rule out a stray late-day shower or thundershower. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy at times with some patchy fog possible. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s to low 70s. There’s a slim chance of a stray shower, mainly south and east of town. Humidity continues fairly comfortable for July. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): We should trend mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Again, only a slight chance of a late-day shower. Winds are light and variable in direction. Humidity remains comfortable, but it should start to feel a bit muggier toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies probably average partly to mostly cloudy, and low temperatures slowly dip into the upper 60s to low 70s. Dew points are headed back upward into the more humid mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Typical mugginess returns Tuesday and Wednesday with dew points probably in the mid- to upper 60s. Rain chances Tuesday may be limited to a few afternoon or evening showers and storms compared with Wednesday, when we could see a better chance of scattered showers and storms with the potential for heavier rain intensity. High temperatures aim for the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium