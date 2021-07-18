Today (Sunday): As our robust cold front moves further away from the region, skies should partially clear as breezes come from the west-northwest around 10-20 mph. That means comfortably warm temperatures with highs heading for the mid- to upper 80s under partly sunny skies, and noticeably lower humidity with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Most of us probably stay dry but can’t completely rule out a stray late-day shower or thundershower. Confidence: Medium-High