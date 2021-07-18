An abundance of cloud cover has kept temperatures a bit lower today than originally forecast for today. But who’s complaining? I think we will take a reprieve from the high heat and humidity, even if it means accepting some overcast skies. Hot temperatures return on Monday, and humidity values will be slowly creeping up as the week progresses.

Through tonight: Clouds will be slow to clear in the overnight period, especially the farther north and west one goes from D.C. Northwest winds should ease overnight, and lows will be a bit “cooler” than the past few nights, settling in the 66-to-70 range with a noticeable reduction in humidity.

Tomorrow (Monday): More sunshine than Sunday, and that should come with warmer temperatures. Highs will top out right around 90 degrees, with fair-weather clouds persisting through the day. Humidity levels won’t be too bad. Partly cloudy and mild in the evening with slightly more humid conditions. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

9.09 inches: That’s how much rain has fallen in Boston in the month of July so far. Only 1938 (9.46 inches) has had more rainfall recorded in July. And there are still 12 days left in the month.

