The Northern Rockies is in the bull's eye of this weekend’s heat wave, with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in effect for eastern two-thirds of Montana and southern half of Idaho where temperatures may be as many as 20 to 25 degrees above average. It could now see a significant lightning event over extremely dry vegetation. The threat may be highest on Monday, when the National Weather Service says the fire danger is “critical” and fire weather watches are in effect.