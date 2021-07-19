Today (Monday): Not a bad day at all. Although we may have a good deal of cloud cover early on, sunshine should become more abundant with time. Highs reach the upper 80s but humidity is held in check with dew points near 60. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A mostly clear night with light winds. Lows range from the mid-60s in our cooler areas to about 70 downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs are near 90 with moderately high humidity (dew points near 65). Gentle winds blow from the southwest around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as a weak cold front scoots through the region. A shower isn’t out of the question, but most of us stay dry. Lows range from the mid- to upper 60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday through Friday is a pretty tranquil summer stretch, for the most part. Highs each day are near 90 with a good deal of sunshine. Humidity is moderately high (dew points mid-60s) on Wednesday when we can’t rule out a passing shower or storm, but it drops off some on Thursday (dew points closer to 60). Then, on Friday, a bit of mugginess (dew points back to near 65) returns. Nighttime lows are mostly in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Over the weekend, highs continue to hover around 90 and it’s rather humid amid partly sunny skies. We can’t rule out an isolated storm either afternoon/evening, while lows at night range from 65 to 70 in our cooler spots to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: Medium