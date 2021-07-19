We’re moving into late July and still haven’t seen the temperature top 95 degrees in D.C. this summer, and we won’t do it this week. Pretty much every day, highs are in the upper 80s to near 90, which is near average. The weather is pretty tranquil, too. Although a passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out late in the week into the weekend, widespread disruptive storminess seems unlikely. That said, we could actually use a little rain after Saturday’s downpours missed many locations.