Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are mostly clear but still hazy. Humidity nudges back up a bit through the night. Lows are in the mid-60s to near 70. There could be a patch of fog late.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll awake to lots of sunshine and moderate humidity levels. Clouds will increase with time, but any rain should stay south of here. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Wildfire smoke: As heat and fire continue to attack the West, we’ve been dealing with a new batch of wildfire smoke over the region today. While it is not impacting surface weather conditions, it will continue to cause a milky sky and orange/red sunrises and sunsets.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.