Outside of that, we’ll need to watch for a possible line of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with additional chances on Friday and Sunday, but most days and most hours should stay dry.
Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies that could be hazy and smoky at times. Highs range from the upper 80s to the low 90s with only moderate humidity (low to mid-60s dew points). Light winds from the west around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy with some moderate mugginess as lows range from the mid-60s in the outer suburbs to the warmer mid-70s right in the city. Light winds from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny again with some periods of smoky haze possible, too. A line of afternoon showers and thunderstorms is possible, but it would be short-lived if it materializes. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s once more with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Winds come from the southwest at about 5 mph morning to midday, but then shift to come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph and may turn a bit gusty as a cool front moves through. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around with cooler conditions and slightly lower humidity. Lows range from the low 60s in the outer suburbs to around 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday could be our best day of this week as partly to mostly sunny skies prevail, with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 80s and lower humidity (dew points potentially in the 50s!). Thursday night may see a few clouds with lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium
Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Scattered showers or even a thunderstorm could move through during the afternoon. Friday night should see clearing skies, with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend should see a reasonably nice Saturday with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the mid- to upper 80s as low to moderate humidity continues. Saturday night may see a few clouds around with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny, but we need to watch for scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms as humidity inches up a bit and temperatures hit highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Confidence: Medium