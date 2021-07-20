Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny again with some periods of smoky haze possible, too. A line of afternoon showers and thunderstorms is possible, but it would be short-lived if it materializes. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s once more with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Winds come from the southwest at about 5 mph morning to midday, but then shift to come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph and may turn a bit gusty as a cool front moves through. Confidence: Medium