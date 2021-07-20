Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Another Tatooine-like sunset is on tap thanks to wildfire smoke from the western United States and Canada. There will be few clouds into the night, although that familiar haze will probably stick around. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds will be light from the south.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Wake-up conditions will probably include hazy skies yet again. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with clouds increasing during the heat of the day. A cold front moving into and through the area could spark some storms in the midday to afternoon. Any storm could be strong and offer a potential damaging wind risk. The best odds of widespread activity are probably south and east of the city. High temperatures will be near 90. Winds will turn to the northwest with time, blowing around five to 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Dog days: Today was the 24th day at or above 90 in the city. Although we’ve had a relatively tame summer compared with some recent ones, that’s four above the current average to date. We should add another 90-plus day to the tally tomorrow before a small break begins Thursday.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.