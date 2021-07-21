Today (Wednesday): It’s another hazy day as a front approaches the area and then passes this afternoon. Air quality is poor, so sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity for now. The front passes during the afternoon. As it does, showers and storms are likely to fire up along it. I think they’re scattered, but they could become more numerous toward southern and eastern parts of the area. Any storm that pops up could contain a damaging wind threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Before the storms, highs are near or a bit above 90. Winds are from the west and changing toward northwest over time. Confidence: Medium