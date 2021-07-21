Express forecast
- Today: Hazy sunshine. Scattered p.m. storms. Highs: Near 90 to the low 90s.
- Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60s.
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Quite nice. Highs: Mid-80s.
Forecast in detail
We’ve got one more day of classic July weather before another respite. Despite the copious 90-degree days — today should be number 25 — the breaks in the heat and humidity have been enjoyable. A front passing through the region today sets us up for another fine stretch ahead. Just got to get through this one first.
Today (Wednesday): It’s another hazy day as a front approaches the area and then passes this afternoon. Air quality is poor, so sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity for now. The front passes during the afternoon. As it does, showers and storms are likely to fire up along it. I think they’re scattered, but they could become more numerous toward southern and eastern parts of the area. Any storm that pops up could contain a damaging wind threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Before the storms, highs are near or a bit above 90. Winds are from the west and changing toward northwest over time. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Showers and storms should be out of here by evening, but there’s some chance they’re still exiting early. Otherwise, skies are trending clearer into the night. With luck, we’ll lose some of the smoke for a while. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ve been treated to some delightful days this summer, intermixed with the usual heat. This looks like another. Humidity is on the low side (dew points in the mid-50s), and highs are in the mid-80s. Definitely grab-a-lunch-outdoors weather. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Pleasant conditions persist through the night. With winds still out of the northwest, humidity remains low. Low temperatures settle across the 60s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A transition begins, but it’s a slow process Friday. I think the main thing we’ll notice is more in the way of cloud cover, although an afternoon shower can’t be ruled out, either. High temperatures are again in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium
Saturday may offer us one more cooler-than-normal day before heat starts to crank back up. It’s late July, so cool is relative, as highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. Shower and storm odds are up compared with previous days. Confidence: Medium
By Sunday, a summerlike pattern is taking back over. With bubbling clouds in the heat of the day, highs rise toward 90. Humidity is higher, which helps promote a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Confidence: Medium