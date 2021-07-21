Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Storms from earlier are out of here, and humidity is beginning to drop. There’s a slight chance of an evening shower or a rumble, but most spots should stay dry. Somewhat gusty breezes feel quite nice as lows range across the 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Get ready. This one’s looking great. Skies may be somewhat cloudy early, but we’ll trend clearer with time. Highs are in the mid-80s. Humidity is absent. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
See ya, smoke? The cold front moving through should provide some relief from hazy conditions caused by wildfire smoke. That said, the jet stream isn’t really changing too much, and the fires continue to burn, so clearing may be temporary and/or incomplete. It does seem quite likely we’ll see more invade our skies at some point.
NASA Earth put together some imagery highlighting the smoky conditions of yesterday.
