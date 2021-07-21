Around Washington and Baltimore, the storms are most likely to zip through between about 3 and 6 p.m., traveling from northwest to southeast. However, some isolated showers and storms could fire up in the region before that in the early afternoon.
In addition to heavy rain and lightning, the storms could produce hail and bursts of damaging winds. The most widespread concentration of storms may focus east of Washington, with the highest risk of severe weather in New Jersey and southern New York. But a few intense storms around the District and especially our eastern suburbs are possible.
A severe thunderstorm watch means ingredients are in place for possible severe storms, but they are not guaranteed. If a severe thunderstorm warning, however, is issued for your location, it means severe storms are imminent and you should seek shelter in a strong building.
Discussion
Today’s storms will erupt along a slowly advancing cold front, as shown in the diagram below, with initially scattered cells clumping into larger aggregates and line segments as the afternoon continues.
The storms will advance from a bit of an unusual direction, the northwest. They are being fueled by an unstable, humid air mass on westerly-southwesterly winds. In the upper atmosphere, a trough or dip in the jet stream, is approaching, increasing the dynamic uplift over the Mid-Atlantic.
Within the trough, mid-level winds are intensifying, and this creates a wind shear (shown below). The wind shear acts to tilt the updraft away from the downdraft in storm cells, so that the two do not interfere, increasing storm vigor.
The 35-to-40 mph of wind shear will work with the strong buoyancy of the air (instability) to create longer-lived aggregates of storm cells, termed multicell thunderstorms. One thing to note is the paucity of cell coverage portrayed in the high-resolution models (see below). This could be because the low-level airflow is descending mountains to our west, which tends to suppress storm development and dries out the lower atmosphere a bit.
Any severe storms that congeal close to the Interstate 95 corridor will be capable of locally torrential downpours, intense cloud-to-ground lightning, hail up to a quarter size, and peak wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph.