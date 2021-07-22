Humidity starts to creep back up on Saturday but is still only at moderate levels (dew points in the low to mid-60s). This allows for more pop-up clouds as the day heats up. A few of these could organize enough to set off a shower. They should not be long-lived so don’t despair. Highs climb to the mid- to upper 80s. A few widely scattered showers remain possible through the night. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High