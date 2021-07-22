Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be a beautiful evening. I might suggest an outdoor dinner or meandering aimlessly around sunset. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s through dark. Mostly clear conditions will persist, with lows ranging across the 60s.
Tomorrow (Friday): Looks like we’ll eke out another winner. Highs will be in the mid-80s as skies remain partly to mostly sunny. Humidity will begin to rise slowly, but levels will remain low during the day. Winds will be light out of the northwest, becoming variable with time.
It’s a dry pleasant: Today’s humidity levels were on the rare side for late July. The dew point of 49 degrees that was recorded in the middle of the day is something we might expect about 1 percent of the time. A reminder that we’ve got less than a week until our normal high drops from 90 to 89.
