Worcester, a hilly city 50 miles west of Boston, has seen more than a foot — 12.7 inches to be exact. It is at nearly 500 percent of its average month-to-date. Worcester has experienced its wettest July since 1948, when record-keeping began. Only three days in the month have been rain-free, but five have featured an inch or more. So far, it has beaten the old wettest July, in 2009, by more than two inches.