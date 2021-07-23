Today (Friday): It’s another day of below-average heat and humidity for July in D.C. Mid-80s for high temperatures should still feel comfortable. Dew points are again low, below the 60-degree mark. North-northwest breezes remain light until late-day easterly breezes kick up a bit, gusting a couple times near 20 mph. Skies are fairly bright despite some periodic clouds but remaining a bit hazy from western wildfires. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies clear, breezes calm, but dew points are creeping up toward the less comfortable 60-degree mark. Low temperatures should range from low 60s in the coolest spots away from the city and large bodies of water to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): We have humidity that is creeping upward but still moderate (dew points in the low to mid-60s). High temperatures may nudge a degree or two warmer, in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Clouds may pop up by midday and a couple showers or even a quick garden-variety storm is possible. Nothing long-lived or too heavy is expected. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers or even a storm possible throughout the night. Dew points climb toward the uncomfortable 70-degree mark by dawn, as low temperatures try to bottom out in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Above-average heat and humidity return with high temperatures in the low 90s and dew points around the 70-degree mark. July’s strong sunshine may bubble up some showers and storms later in the afternoon. Southwesterly breezes are noticeable, above 10 mph, and offer the slightest relief from heat-index values near 100 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as a few showers and storms perhaps continue in and near the region. For those lucky enough with clear moments of sky, make sure to look at the full moon and see Jupiter and Saturn accompanying it. Muggy low temperatures have a hard time dipping but into the low to mid-70s. Oof. Confidence: Medium
Storms are possible Monday, with a few potentially flaring into strong levels. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s are likely, along with uncomfortable, nearly oppressive humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). A cold front is trying to move through our region to create a potentially less-uncomfortable Tuesday. Stay tuned for tweaks to the specifics and details as we get closer. Confidence: Medium
While the humidity and rain chances drop on Tuesday, we still have a slight chance of a shower or storm. Skies look bright and sunny, allowing high temperatures to still climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. It’s a much more tolerable warmth, with dew points perhaps dropping near 60 degrees. We’ll monitor! Confidence: Medium