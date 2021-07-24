Today (Saturday): We could have some clouds around in the morning, and potentially even a passing sprinkle, but after that it’s lots of sun throughout the day. Some clouds do bubble in the heat, but only a slight chance of a late-day storm presents itself. Temperatures reach the mid- and upper 80s for highs. Dew points are creeping through the 60s, which means you’ll feel the humidity, but it shouldn’t be too bothersome just yet. Confidence: Medium-High