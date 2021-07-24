Today (Saturday): We could have some clouds around in the morning, and potentially even a passing sprinkle, but after that it’s lots of sun throughout the day. Some clouds do bubble in the heat, but only a slight chance of a late-day storm presents itself. Temperatures reach the mid- and upper 80s for highs. Dew points are creeping through the 60s, which means you’ll feel the humidity, but it shouldn’t be too bothersome just yet. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: There might be an isolated shower or storm in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy overnight. Lows range from the upper 60s to lower 70s most spots. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Pleasant conditions are out of here. Summer comes roaring back as highs reach the low and mid-90s. With dew points approaching 70, heat index values are up around 100. Probably a somewhat better chance at storms compared to today. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Moisture is well entrenched, which means temperatures don’t fall far at night. Readings slowly settle to the low and mid-70s for lows. Skies are party cloudy. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Showers and storms may be more widespread as a frontal zone sinks into the area Monday. Partly cloudy conditions lead to bubbling clouds during the afternoon. Some of those can drop heavy rain and produce a lot of lightning. Before any rain, highs reach the near 90 to low 90s zone. Confidence: Medium
The frontal zone falls apart over the region and sunshine takes back over Tuesday. Clouds are few as temperatures rise to the low and mid-90s for highs. Just an outside chance of a late-day storm or two. Confidence: Medium