Through tonight: A mix of sun and clouds will close out the day. There’s just a slight, 10 percent, chance of a stray shower or two, especially south and west of the city. Clouds will slowly build overnight and a stray shower or two may pop up. It will be mild and a bit sticky, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and rising dew points. It will be a bit breezy, especially toward daybreak, with southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds should break in the morning and things will heat up under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 90s, and the heat index will flirt with the century mark with a more humid air mass in place. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, but most of the organized action should stay north and west of our region. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy tomorrow night with lows in the mid 70s.
