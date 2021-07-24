“We have different words, different slang,” she says of various Spanish speakers. “The accent is different, as well as the pace,” said Sans. Venezuelans speak very fast, for example, she says. “I had to slow down a lot when I was forecasting for Texas, where many viewers are Mexican. When I was in Miami, I could speak faster, because most of my viewers were Cuban or Puerto Rican or Venezuelan or Colombian, and they could keep up with me.”