4/10: Uncomfortable humidity returns along with 90+ temperatures and heat index topping out near 100. The moister atmosphere could also help fuel a few p.m. storms.

  • Today: Partly sunny, humid, a few p.m. storms possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.
  • Tonight: Muggy with a few evening storms possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

July turns uncomfortable again. We’ll be hotter and more humid for a while starting today. We’ll keep an eye on the chance of a few thunderstorms popping the next couple of days, since a couple of them could turn strong to severe. Otherwise, the main story is the return of fairly consistent heat and humidity.

Today (Sunday): Partly to mostly sunny skies should help lift temperatures toward afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90s. The high humidity (dew points near 70) makes it feel as hot as around 100 degrees. Look for clouds to increase as we get into the afternoon, with a few showers and storms possible after 3 p.m. or so (a storm or two could be strong to severe). Winds are from the southwest around 10 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph (except stronger near any thunderstorms). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and storms could be around during the evening through 9 p.m. or so, and they could put down a downpour or two. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly cloudy and feeling especially muggy with dew points in the low 70s. That keeps overnight lows from cooling any further than the low-to-mid 70s. Winds are light from the south-southwest (except gusty near any thunderstorms). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies are partly sunny as a cold front approaches from the north and west. Temperatures may end up slightly cooler than today, but should still reach afternoon highs near 90 to the low 90s. Humidity may also trend slightly lower, but it’s still noticeable with dew points in the mid-60s to near 70. Could see an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any isolated early-evening shower or storm should diminish quickly after dark. Skies should then turn mostly clear fairly quickly before midnight. Drier air behind a cold front heading into our region is a bit slow to move in, so we may still see some mugginess (dew points in the mid-60s) halting air temperatures from cooling much below the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

With the cold front to our south, Tuesday and Wednesday should see ample sunshine and lower shower/storm chances. High temperatures remain toasty, reaching the low-to-mid 90s. One benefit behind the front that we can reap is drier, more comfortable air on Tuesday, with a slight uptick in humidity possible by Wednesday. Confidence: Medium