Today (Sunday): Partly to mostly sunny skies should help lift temperatures toward afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90s. The high humidity (dew points near 70) makes it feel as hot as around 100 degrees. Look for clouds to increase as we get into the afternoon, with a few showers and storms possible after 3 p.m. or so (a storm or two could be strong to severe). Winds are from the southwest around 10 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph (except stronger near any thunderstorms). Confidence: Medium-High