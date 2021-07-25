Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Isolated storms will continue to develop along and ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy downpours and lightning are the biggest threats with any storms that do develop. Storm chances should decrease after midnight, leaving us with a muggy overnight period. Lows will range from 70 to 74 degrees, with high humidity and areas of patchy fog.
Tomorrow (Monday): After a muggy start, we’ll finish with a bit of relief from the humidity. A cold front will pass through in the morning, reducing dew points a bit. Highs will still reach the low 90s, but the reduced humidity should provide slight refreshment. Isolated storms are a possibility once again, this time in the late morning/early afternoon. Clearing out but remaining warm in the evening, with lows from 68 to 72 degrees.
