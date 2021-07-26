Today (Monday): You might notice a slight drop in humidity from Sunday, but it’s still pretty muggy (dew points in the upper 60s). Under partly sunny skies, highs reach the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms, with heavy downpours, could flare up between midday and early evening, especially south of Interstate 66. Areas from the District north should stay mostly dry. Winds are light, trickling in from the northwest in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Any showers and storms in our southern areas fade by around sunset, with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows range from the mid- to upper 60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and hot, but humidity drops another notch (dew points in the low to mid-60s) with highs in the low to mid-90s. Breezes, which are light, offer little relief from the heat. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
We have a good chance to top 90 both Wednesday and Thursday, which are moderately humid (dew points in the mid-60s). A strong cold front sweeping by Thursday probably sets off numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe. Lows Wednesday night are near 70, but drop into the 60s Thursday night behind the front. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday and Saturday are the week’s nicest two days, with blissfully low humidity (dew points in the 50s), sunshine and high temperatures mostly in the mid-80s. Friday night offers refreshing low temperatures from the upper 50s (in cooler areas) to mid-60s (downtown) while they warm into the 60s to near 70 on Saturday night. Confidence: Medium-High
A bit more cloud cover Sunday as humidity increases some (dew points returning to the 60s). It’s rather warm, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 and the chance of scattered showers and storms. Confidence: Medium