Through Tonight: Showers and storms to the northwest drift southeast across parts of the area this evening and may strengthen a bit. They’re widely scattered but could produce briefly heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Clouds clear overnight, as temperatures make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Winds turn to come from the northwest after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Plan on lots of sun from start to finish. Highs should make it to the mid-90s in most spots. With dew points in the low 60s or so, humidity won’t feel too bad, at least. Winds are light from the northwest. There’s a very slight chance of a late-day storm.
July is hot: Today marked the 16th day at or above 90 degrees this month. That’s a bit above normal for the entire month of 15 days, and we seem poised to add at least three more before July ends. Nineteen days at or above 90 in July would rank among the top 25 for that metric. But when it comes to 95-degree days, like today, we’ve only had two this summer compared to about 10 in an average year in recent decades.
