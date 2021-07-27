The team’s assessment stemmed from the outputs of a computer model ensemble, which simulated global temperatures in the 2015 to 2024 time frame under the same background conditions but with and without emissions from the biomass burned in Australia’s wildfires. A similar 2019 to 2024 model with 50 ensemble members was run to handle covid-era emission data. An ensemble member is an individual model run with subtly-tweaked inputs; together, ensembles help capture a range of possibilities.