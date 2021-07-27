Friday could see some early-morning clouds with just a slight chance of a shower. But then we get treated to a fantastic day as skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, and low dew points falling into the super-comfortable 50s by the afternoon. Friday night should be mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s in the outer suburbs to the mid-60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High