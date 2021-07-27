Today (Tuesday): Sunny, hot and moderately humid with afternoon highs again into the mid-90s range. The morning remains rather muggy with dew points up near 70, perhaps becoming a little less humid in the afternoon with dew points dropping into the mid-60s. Heat indexes top out in the upper 90s to maybe around 100. Should stay storm-free today. Light winds are from the northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and moderately muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds from the north direction. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny with continued moderate humidity as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s (dew points in the middle to upper 60s). Some widely scattered late-afternoon to evening thunderstorms are possible. Mainly light breezes, except gusts possible around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an evening storm. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy again with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday runs partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Afternoon into evening showers and thunderstorms are expected, and some of them could be strong to severe. Shower and storm chances diminish late Thursday evening and overnight with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday could see some early-morning clouds with just a slight chance of a shower. But then we get treated to a fantastic day as skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, and low dew points falling into the super-comfortable 50s by the afternoon. Friday night should be mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s in the outer suburbs to the mid-60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend is a bit of a split story. Saturday looks wonderful with highs in the mid- to upper 80s with continued low humidity and sunny skies. Saturday night features increasing clouds and humidity with lows in the mid-60s to around 70. Sunday returns to moderate humidity, some hotter temperatures into the mid-80s to near 90, and a chance of isolated to scattered late-day showers and storms. Confidence: Medium