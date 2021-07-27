It was a drop anticipated by federal officials. In a release published last week, the bureau said it expected the lake’s elevation to drop below the previous record and noted levels are “expected to drop another two feet by the end of July.”
Another lake in the western United States has also experienced major depletions: The U.S. Geological Survey said that the southern portion of the Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low. The lake hit a low of 4191.3 feet on Friday, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources, below a previous record low of 4191.4 feet set in October 1963.
USGS Utah water science center data chief Ryan Rowland said the lake’s levels “may decline an additional foot over the next several months.”
Drought conditions gripping the western United States is driving depletions in water resources across multiple states. Weeks earlier, Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, which sits near Las Vegas, hit its own record low water level. Scientists say these kinds of widespread drops in water levels may be a more frequent occurrence, especially as climate change intensifies drought conditions. The Colorado River feeds into Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
The historic lows in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, suggest “water users throughout the Colorado River Basin, particularly the Lower Basin, must prepare for lower Colorado River water deliveries over an extended period of time,” Sharon B. Megdal, the director of University of Arizona’s water resources research center said in an email.
“This is a very widespread drought this year, covering most of the West. In the past, many of our droughts have been more localized, so this is unusual, not only with higher temperatures but with the geographic extent of the drought,” said Jay Lund, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Davis. “Maybe this is something we’re going to see more frequently in the future.”
Utah officials specifically pointed fingers at drought conditions for reducing water levels in the Great Salt Lake.
“While the Great Salt Lake has been gradually declining for some time, current drought conditions have accelerated its fall to this new historic low,” Utah Department of Natural Resources executive director Brian Steed said in a statement.
More than 95 percent of the West is experiencing some level of drought, and Utah currently faces some of the worst conditions. More than 99 percent of the state is experiencing “extreme” to “exceptional” drought, the two most severe levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Lund, who focuses on water management, said the impact of climate conditions and droughts on water resources is something water managers have been thinking hard about — some for a decade or more.
Brad Udall, a senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University, said while scientists have been looking closely at concerns related to Colorado River flows since the drought in the early 2000s, “what is new is the record setting heat and this record-setting drought.”
“As worrisome as this is, the real problem is with climate change this could get a lot worse,” Udall said.
