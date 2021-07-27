Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: There’s a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm this evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Light west winds this evening become calm overnight.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Lots of sun in the morning leads to some bubbly clouds into the midday. Highs are mainly in the low 90s, with some mid-90s possible. Isolated to scattered storms are a good bet in the afternoon or evening. Any storm could be strong. Winds are variable around 5 to 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Potent Thursday storms? Two days is forever in storm forecasting, but I found an interesting tidbit from the local National Weather Service office: “The extent of severe weather will be highly dependent on the evolution of upstream convection over the next 48 hours as well as the magnitude of instability locally. Overall, the threat is marginal at this time due to low confidence, but with a high ceiling; a worst case scenario would be one where widespread gusty to damaging winds are observed due to the favorable background environment.”
We’ll be keeping our eyes on it.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.